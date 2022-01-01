Bethesda cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Bethesda
More about Dolcezza Gelato
Dolcezza Gelato
7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Large Coffee
|$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
|Gibraltar
|$4.20
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
|Iced Americano
|$3.65
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)
|$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
|Tomato & Mozzarella (V)
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
More about PLNT Burger- NEW
PLNT Burger- NEW
4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
|Popular items
|8 PC Lil' Dippers
|$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
|PLNT Burger
|$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
|Steakhouse Burger
|$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
More about Georgetown Bagelry
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Plain 8oz
|$4.00
|Bagels
|$2.25
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
|Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich
|$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy