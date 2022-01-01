Bethesda cafés you'll love

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Bethesda

Dolcezza Gelato image

 

Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Large Coffee$3.60
16 ounces of our coffee of the day. Should be enough juice to finish writing the next great american novel.
Gibraltar$4.20
Equal parts espresso, steamed milk, and milk foam served in a 4oz gibraltar rocks glass makes this a drink even a homicidal eco-terrorist with a gauntlet of cosmic bling could enjoy.
Iced Americano$3.65
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Live)
More about Dolcezza Gelato
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
Tomato & Mozzarella (V)$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
PLNT Burger- NEW image

 

PLNT Burger- NEW

4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
8 PC Lil' Dippers$6.99
Crispy chik 'n nuggets accompanied by one of our chef-crafted, signature dipping sauces
PLNT Burger$7.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Pickles, Green Leaf Lettuce, Roma Tomato, PLNT Sauce, Potato Bun
Steakhouse Burger$10.49
Beyond Meat Patty, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Portobello Mushrooms, Follow Your Heart Provolone Slice, Horseradish Mayo, Steak Sauce, Onion-Poppyseed Bun
More about PLNT Burger- NEW
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Plain 8oz$4.00
Bagels$2.25
Bagels$2.25
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Muesli
Whipped Greek yogurt topped with housemade granola, raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pear, apple, honey, and black sesame.
Contains: Dairy, Sesame, Tree Nut (Almond, Cashew)
Fresh Mozzerella Sandwich$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, and basil pine nut pesto on housemade ciabatta.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Tree Nut (Pine)
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bethesda

Salmon

Tacos

Croissants

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston