Bethesda sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Bethesda

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita DOC$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Pepperoni$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
Cheese$12.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Piccoli Piatti
Paul French Bakery & Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
Tomato & Mozzarella (V)$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
Exotic Mushroom$15.00
cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce
More about Alatri Bros
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 Bagel$2.50
Bagel comes unsliced.
6 Bagels$12.00
Bagels come unsliced.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
More about Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bethesda

Salmon

Tacos

Croissants

Quesadillas

Cheese Pizza

Calamari

Caesar Salad

Cake

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston