Bethesda sandwich spots you'll love

Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Margherita DOC
|$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
|Pepperoni
|$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
|Cheese
|$12.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Strawberry Fraiser Cake (Slice)
|$8.99
A slice of this stunning-looking cake has layers of Genoese sponge, mousseline cream, and fresh strawberries finished with marzipan and decorated with more strawberries.
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$12.99
Albacore tuna salad, mixed with mayonnaise, lettuce & tomato on a traditional baguette.
|Tomato & Mozzarella (V)
|$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing
|Tomato & Mozzarella Pie
|$13.00
fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce
|Exotic Mushroom
|$15.00
cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|1 Bagel
|$2.50
Bagel comes unsliced.
|6 Bagels
|$12.00
Bagels come unsliced.
|Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!