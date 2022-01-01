Bethesda Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Bethesda

Olazzo Bethesda image

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Wild Mushroom Gnocchi$18.00
House made ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, cream, truffle oil
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese$16.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine pasta I chicken milanese
Shrimp & Crab Rose$26.00
Shrimp, lump crabmeat, house-made tomato-cream sauce, penne pasta
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita DOC$16.00
Tomato sauce, buffalo mozzarella, basil, and olive oil.
Pepperoni$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis.
Cheese$12.00
Tomato sauce & mozzarella
More about Piccoli Piatti
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Personal Pizza$10.00
14" Combo Pizza$20.00
Cheese Pizza Slice$3.75
More about Mamma Lucia

