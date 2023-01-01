Antipasto salad in Bethesda
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$11.95
Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Roasted Red Peppers, Capicola, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Artichoke, Provolone Cheese, tossed in our Olive oil dressing over a bed of Romaine Lettuce
|SIDE: ANTIPASTO SALAD
|$7.95
