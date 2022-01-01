Apple salad in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bethesda restaurants that serve apple salad

Chicken & Apple Salad image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Apple Walnut Salad$10.00
Choice of Greens, Apple, Walnut, Craisins, Goat Cheese
More about Caddies On Cordell
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Apple Salad$15.00
little gem lettuce, brioche croutons, whipped camembert, gooseberry vinaigrette, szechuan peppercorn gastrique
More about Terrain Cafe

