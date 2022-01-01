Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve avocado salad

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Avocado Salad$8.95
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato served with Italian and ranch dressing.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Avocado Salad$12.00
Chopped avocados mixed with green onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers. Serve with homemade salad dressing.
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pollo

10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
AVOCADO SHRIMP SALAD$16.95
Mixed greens, avocado, marinated shrimp, black bean pico &amp; lemon cilantro vinaigrette dressing.
More about Don Pollo

