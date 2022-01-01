Avocado salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve avocado salad
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Avocado Salad
|$8.95
Avocado, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato served with Italian and ranch dressing.
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Avocado Salad
|$12.00
Chopped avocados mixed with green onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno peppers. Serve with homemade salad dressing.