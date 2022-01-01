Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve barbacoas

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Rice Bowl$11.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, black beans, charred corn, pickled jalapeno, and guajillo sauce.
Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Barbacoa Quesadilla$11.00
Mexican style Barbacoa, blend of Mexican cheeses, pepper & onion rajas. Side of crema and guacamole.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Barbacoa Taco$11.50
Barbacoa Burrito$10.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Barbacoa Taco$11.50
Traditional Mexican style barbacoa slow cooked beef, Salsa Verde, topped with onion-cilantro. Corn tortillas.
More about Fish Taco
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
*NEW*Beef Barbacoa Fajitas$26.45
Tender adobo-rubbed beef, slow braised in savory Mexican spices, complemented with Grilled zucchini and squash, sautéed peppers &amp; onions, crumbled cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, corn tortillas, cilantro rice and frijoles negros.
More about Uncle Julio's

