Bruschetta in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve bruschetta

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta$10.00
Roma Tomatoes| Mozzarella | Basil | Olive Oil | Garlic | Toasted Ciabatta
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$8.00
Grilled rustic bread that is rubbed with fresh garlic, smeared with ricotta, and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, oregano, and basil.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Consumer pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA$8.95
Cherry Tomatoes Tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil over Toasted Bread Drizzled with our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan Shavings.
More about Edith's Pizza
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bruschetta$11.00
More about Mamma Lucia
banner pic

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Panetteria Ristorante

4921 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 3.6 (574 reviews)
Bruschetta Pomodoro$10.00
local tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, caramelized onions, extra virgin olive oil with crostini
More about La Panetteria Ristorante

