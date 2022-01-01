Bruschetta in Bethesda
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Bruschetta
|$10.00
Roma Tomatoes| Mozzarella | Basil | Olive Oil | Garlic | Toasted Ciabatta
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
Grilled rustic bread that is rubbed with fresh garlic, smeared with ricotta, and topped with blistered cherry tomatoes, oregano, and basil.
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|BRUSCHETTA
|$8.95
Cherry Tomatoes Tossed in a Garlic Olive Oil over Toasted Bread Drizzled with our homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette and topped with Parmesan Shavings.
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Bruschetta
|$11.00