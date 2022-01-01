Bulgogi in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve bulgogi
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Bulgogi Hoagie
|$14.00
Kimcheez-wiz, caramelized mushrooms and onions.
|Bulgogi Tots
|$14.00
Bulgogi, kimcheez-wiz, green onion.
|Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry
|$19.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes, onions.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Chicken
|$8.00
Three per order, dark meat chicken brushed with bulgogi sauce and cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
|Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap
|$4.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Momo
4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) Platter
|$17.99
Thinly sliced beef marinated and grilled with vegetables. Served with choice of steamed rice.
|Spicy Pork Bulgogi Platter
|$17.99
Sliced pork belly marinated in a gochujang spicy chili paste and grilled with vegetables. Served with steamed rice of your choice.