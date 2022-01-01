Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve bulgogi

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Bulgogi Hoagie$14.00
Kimcheez-wiz, caramelized mushrooms and onions.
Bulgogi Tots$14.00
Bulgogi, kimcheez-wiz, green onion.
Spicy Bulgogi Stir Fry$19.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, shiitakes, onions.
DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Chicken$8.00
Three per order, dark meat chicken brushed with bulgogi sauce and cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Street Skewers - Bulgogi Steak$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
Bulgogi Beef Lettuce Wrap$4.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Momo

4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (2856 reviews)
Bulgogi (Korean BBQ) Platter$17.99
Thinly sliced beef marinated and grilled with vegetables. Served with choice of steamed rice.
Spicy Pork Bulgogi Platter$17.99
Sliced pork belly marinated in a gochujang spicy chili paste and grilled with vegetables. Served with steamed rice of your choice.
