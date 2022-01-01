Burritos in Bethesda
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Breakfast Burrito
|$15.49
Choice of jalapeno cheese sausage, pulled pork or chopped brisket, scrambled eggs, cotija cheese, avocado cream, green chile sauce, diced tomatoes, cilantro, hash browns
Allergens: dairy, egg, gluten
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Plain Burrito
|$6.50
Rice & beans rolled in a large flour tortilla.
|Kid's Chicken Burrito
|$8.00
Grilled adobo chicken, rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.
|Kid's Steak Burrito
|$8.00
Sirloin Steak, rice, black beans, shredded cheese. Side of fruit.
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Breakfast Burrito (Carnitas)
|$12.00
Pulled Pork | Eggs | Pico De Gallo | Black Beans | Chihuahua Cheese | Avocado Salsa | Hand Cut Fries
|Birra Burrito w/ Esquites.
|$14.00
SLOW COOKED SHORT RIB | GREEN RICE | BLACK BEANS AVOCADO SALSA | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | QUESO FRESCO
|Vegetarian Burrito w/ Esquites.
|$12.00
ROASTED SQUASH | ZUCCHINI | CORN | ONIONS | MEXICAN RICE | BLACK BEANS | AVOCADO GUAJILLO SALSA | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | QUESO FRESCO
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Barbacoa Burrito
|$10.50
Mexican style slow cooked beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
|Plain Burrito
|$6.50
Rice & beans rolled in a large flour tortilla.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$9.50
Mexican style slow cooked pork, rice, beans, pico de gallo, guajillo sauce and crema.
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Mini Burrito
|$8.95
|Burritos
|$12.95
Large flour tortilla rolled with your choice of protein, sauce and covered with cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Flour tortillas stuffed with bacon, chorizo sausage, grilled onions, three cheese blend, and scrambled eggs. Served with patatas bravas, fruit salad, and corn fritter on the side.
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Scrambled Egg, Potatoes, Avocado,
Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Crema,
Mixed Green Salad, Lime
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Burrito Pizza
|$22.50
Black beans, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and extra cheese with a base of specially blended sauce, and topped with cilantro and a drizzle of mayonnaise based dressing after baking
Dog Haus
7904 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Beyond Breakfast Burrito
|$15.89
3 sunny side up eggs, Beyond sausage, white american cheese, crispy tots, avocado, wild arugula, tomato, spicy basil aioli.
|Cajun Burrito
|$10.59
3 sunny side up eggs, cajun bier-cheese sausage, white american cheese, caramelized onions, crispy hot tots, chipotle aioli.
|The Fonz Burrito
|$14.19
3 sunny side up eggs, spicy italian sausage, pastrami, white american cheese, crispy tots, spicy mayo.
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Pulled Pork Burrito Wrap
|$11.00
Bbq pulled pork, black beans, corn, slaw, and tomato on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.