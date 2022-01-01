Cake in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Fudge Cake (GF)$6.00
A decadent slice of homemade, chocolate fudge cake (gluten free)
More about Piccoli Piatti
Item pic

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, sauteed vegetables, onions, shiitakes.
GF Brisket & Rice Cakes$18.00
Smoked brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill image

 

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.00
Maryland Crab Cakes$26.00
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake Entree$31.00
Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake (Online)$2.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Crumb Cake (Online)$2.50
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Opera Cake$6.95
Almond sponge cake, coffee buttercream, chocolate ganache
Mother's Day Cake$44.00
LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE.
Naked butter cake with mascarpone mousse and fresh berries.
TODAY'S Cake$44.00
6" Black Forest style cake, with dark chocolate crunchy pearls.
Serves up to 8
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Pride Cake$4.00
Layers of almond frangipane sandwich layers of dark chocolate.
Tatte will be donating a portion of the proceeds of the sales of this item to the following organizations:
Boston Area: BAGLY (Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth) - is a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community.
DC Area: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Item pic

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Truffle Cake (indi)$6.25
Rich layers of chocolate poundcake and chocolate ganache and topped with a fun chocolate curl.
Chocolate Mousse Cake$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.75
Chocolate Cake$5.75
Tres Leches Cake$5.75
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
Lemon Cake$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chocolate-Dipped Cheese Cake (GF)$9.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.75
Crab Cake Platter (GF)$37.99
Bethesda's best crab cakes (df available). Served with basmati rice and a side salad. (GF)
More about Lilit Cafe
consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$28.00
Old bay remoulade, Lyon's bakery potato roll. Served with fries.
Smith Island Cake$12.00
Chocolate &amp; Vanilla Layered Cake
Spiced Brown Butter Cake$12.00
Dulce de Leche
More about Cooper's Mill
consumer pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Napoleon Cake$5.00
Tiramisu Cake$5.00
More about CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$8.25
Tiramisu Cake$8.25
More about M & N's Pizza
consumer pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (474 reviews)
Carrot Cake$3.49
Carrot Cake
More about Joe & The Juice
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Chocolate Cake$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
Oreo Mousse Cake$5.15
Mousse Ice Cream Cake with White Chocolate and Real Oreo Chunks
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CARROT CAKE$10.49
Made from scratch with our brewed on-site Kölsch beer, stacked four layers high + loaded with housemade cream cheese frosting.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Chocolate Cake$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
Oreo Mousse Cake$5.15
Mousse Ice Cream Cake with White Chocolate and Real Oreo Chunks
More about Avenue Cafe
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Red Velvet Cake$4.29
Chocolate Cake$4.29
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Vanilla Milk Cake$6.00
Light and creamy vanilla cake in sweet cream, topped with cinnamon.
Carrot Cake$6.50
Creamy traditional carrot cake with frosting
Funnel Cake$5.50
More about Smoke BBQ
banner pic

POKE

Poki DC

10400 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (1081 reviews)
Mango Crepe Cake$4.50
Layered with cream and mango
More about Poki DC
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Fried Crab Cakes Dinner$12.95
Three pieces. Served with French fries.
More about Mayflower

