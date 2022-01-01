Cake in Bethesda

Layers of almond frangipane sandwich layers of dark chocolate.

Tatte will be donating a portion of the proceeds of the sales of this item to the following organizations:

Boston Area: BAGLY (Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth) - is a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community.

DC Area: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)

