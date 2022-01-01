Cake in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve cake
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Homemade Chocolate Fudge Cake (GF)
|$6.00
A decadent slice of homemade, chocolate fudge cake (gluten free)
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Stir Fried Spicy Rice Cakes
|$15.00
Chewy rice cakes, gochujang, sauteed vegetables, onions, shiitakes.
|GF Brisket & Rice Cakes
|$18.00
Smoked brisket, bean sprouts, carrots, shiitake mushrooms.
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
|Maryland Crab Cakes
|$26.00
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Crab Cake Entree
|$31.00
Jumbo Lump & Lump crab meat, pan griddled to golden brown, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Daily Vegetables, Herb Sauce
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crumb Cake (Online)
|$2.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Crumb Cake (Online)
|$2.50
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Opera Cake
|$6.95
Almond sponge cake, coffee buttercream, chocolate ganache
|Mother's Day Cake
|$44.00
LIMITED QUANTITY AVAILABLE.
Naked butter cake with mascarpone mousse and fresh berries.
|TODAY'S Cake
|$44.00
6" Black Forest style cake, with dark chocolate crunchy pearls.
Serves up to 8
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Roasted Strawberry Tea Cake (GF)
|$3.25
Tender almond cake with roasted strawberry topped with sliced almonds and sanding sugar.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
|Pride Cake
|$4.00
Layers of almond frangipane sandwich layers of dark chocolate.
Tatte will be donating a portion of the proceeds of the sales of this item to the following organizations:
Boston Area: BAGLY (Boston Alliance of LGBTQ+ Youth) - is a youth-led, adult-supported organization committed to social justice, and creating, sustaining and advocating for programs, policies and services for the LGBTQ+ youth community.
DC Area: SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride Month (LGBT Pride Month) is currently celebrated each year in the month of June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan. The Stonewall riots were a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chocolate Truffle Cake (indi)
|$6.25
Rich layers of chocolate poundcake and chocolate ganache and topped with a fun chocolate curl.
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.75
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.75
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.75
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
|Lemon Cake
|$7.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chocolate-Dipped Cheese Cake (GF)
|$9.99
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$8.75
|Crab Cake Platter (GF)
|$37.99
Bethesda's best crab cakes (df available). Served with basmati rice and a side salad. (GF)
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Maryland Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$28.00
Old bay remoulade, Lyon's bakery potato roll. Served with fries.
|Smith Island Cake
|$12.00
Chocolate & Vanilla Layered Cake
|Spiced Brown Butter Cake
|$12.00
Dulce de Leche
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Napoleon Cake
|$5.00
|Tiramisu Cake
|$5.00
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake
|$8.25
|Tiramisu Cake
|$8.25
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Carrot Cake
|$3.49
Carrot Cake
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$5.15
Mousse Ice Cream Cake with White Chocolate and Real Oreo Chunks
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CARROT CAKE
|$10.49
Made from scratch with our brewed on-site Kölsch beer, stacked four layers high + loaded with housemade cream cheese frosting.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Cafe
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
|Oreo Mousse Cake
|$5.15
Mousse Ice Cream Cake with White Chocolate and Real Oreo Chunks
SANDWICHES
Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda
|Red Velvet Cake
|$4.29
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.29
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Vanilla Milk Cake
|$6.00
Light and creamy vanilla cake in sweet cream, topped with cinnamon.
|Carrot Cake
|$6.50
Creamy traditional carrot cake with frosting
|Funnel Cake
|$5.50
POKE
Poki DC
10400 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Mango Crepe Cake
|$4.50
Layered with cream and mango