Cannolis in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve cannolis

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

Cannoli$8.00
sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips filled in a crispy pastry shell
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

CANNOLI$7.95
From Vacarros in Baltmore, the only dessert we DON'T make because they are that good! Sweet Ricotta Cheese Filling w/ Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Dipped Cannoli Shell
More about Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
Italian Cannoli$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia

