Cannolis in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve cannolis
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Cannoli
|$8.00
sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips filled in a crispy pastry shell
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|CANNOLI
|$7.95
From Vacarros in Baltmore, the only dessert we DON'T make because they are that good! Sweet Ricotta Cheese Filling w/ Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Dipped Cannoli Shell