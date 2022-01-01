Cappuccino in Bethesda
Dolcezza Gelato
7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Cappuccino Medium
|$4.09
|Iced Cappuccino Large
|$5.59
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|CAPPUCCINO
Two short/long shots of espresso, 1/3 steamed Milk, 1/3 microfoam, cocoa garnish
|ICED CAPPUCCINO
|$4.25
Espresso over ice, cold milk, foam top
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Decaf Cappuccino
|$3.85
Contains: Dairy
|Cappuccino
|$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar
4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Cappuccino
|$4.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Cappuccino 12oz
|$4.20
Regular Milk, Espresso
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Cappuccino - 16 OZ
|$5.40
