Cappuccino in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve cappuccino

Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
Cappuccino Medium$4.09
Iced Cappuccino Large$5.59
PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
CAPPUCCINO
Two short/long shots of espresso, 1/3 steamed Milk, 1/3 microfoam, cocoa garnish
ICED CAPPUCCINO$4.25
Espresso over ice, cold milk, foam top
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
Decaf Cappuccino$3.85
Contains: Dairy
Cappuccino$3.85
An 8 oz beverage with a double espresso and equal parts steamed milk / rich milk foam.
Contains: Dairy
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

CherCher Ethiopian Cuisine & Bar

4921 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Cappuccino$4.50
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Joe & The Juice

10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (210 reviews)
Cappuccino 12oz$4.20
Regular Milk, Espresso
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Cappuccino                            $3.25
2 shots of espresso poured over hot frothed milk.
Cappuccino                             $4.99
