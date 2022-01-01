Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve ceviche

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$8.00
Avocado, red onion, jalapeno, fresno pepper, radish, cilantro in fresh lime juice
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$12.00
FRESH SHRIMP | DICED APPLES | CITRUS JUICES | AVOCADO | SESAME | PICO DE GALLO
Fish Ceviche.$12.00
SEASONAL FISH | MANGO | HABANERO | AVOCADO | SESAME | PICO DE GALLO | CILANTRO
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Ceviche$10.95
Freshly Marinated Tilapia, Scallops & Shrimp with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
Ceviche$8.25
Freshly Marinated Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$8.00
Avocado, red onion, jalapeno, fresno pepper, radish, cilantro in fresh lime juice
More about Fish Taco
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche Clasico$12.95
Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.
Ceviche Mixto$13.95
A fresh combination of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger, and jalapeno peppers.
Superior Ceviche$13.95
Marinated Calamari, Fish, Octopus, and Shrimp in a rocotto pepper sauce, cilantro and fresh lime juice mixed with Arequipa onions.
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
banner pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Don Pollo

10321 Westlake Dr, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (673 reviews)
CEVICHE CON MARISCOS$21.95
Fresh marinated mixed seafood in lime juice, chopped red onion, cilantro, Peruvian spices and herbs, served with yuca, lettuce and corn.
More about Don Pollo

