Ceviche in Bethesda

More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$8.00
Avocado, red onion, jalapeno, fresno pepper, radish, cilantro in fresh lime juice
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$12.00
FRESH SHRIMP | DICED APPLES | CITRUS JUICES | AVOCADO | SESAME | PICO DE GALLO
|Fish Ceviche.
|$12.00
SEASONAL FISH | MANGO | HABANERO | AVOCADO | SESAME | PICO DE GALLO | CILANTRO
More about Guardado's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Seafood Ceviche
|$10.95
Freshly Marinated Tilapia, Scallops & Shrimp with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
|Ceviche
|$8.25
Freshly Marinated Tilapia with Fresh Lemon Juice, Onions, Cilantro, Jalapeño & Tomato on a Bed of Lettuce
More about Fish Taco
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Shrimp Ceviche
|$8.00
Avocado, red onion, jalapeno, fresno pepper, radish, cilantro in fresh lime juice
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Ceviche Clasico
|$12.95
Marinated Fish in fresh Lime, Ginger and Garlic mixed with Arequipa onions, and Cilantro.
|Ceviche Mixto
|$13.95
A fresh combination of shrimp, calamari and scallops marinated in fresh lemon juice, red onions, cilantro, ginger, and jalapeno peppers.
|Superior Ceviche
|$13.95
Marinated Calamari, Fish, Octopus, and Shrimp in a rocotto pepper sauce, cilantro and fresh lime juice mixed with Arequipa onions.