Chai lattes in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chai lattes

Dolcezza Gelato image

 

Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Iced Chai Latte$4.00
More about Dolcezza Gelato
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte Large$5.59
Iced Chai Latte Medium$5.29
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHAI LATTE FRAPPÉ
Blended milk, homemade chai, ice, & homemade vanilla syrup
ICED CHAI LATTE$4.80
Choice of milk mixed with our very own gluten free/dairy free Chai Tea Powder
CHAI LATTE$3.50
Homemade chai powder, steamed milk
DAIRY FREE
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Masala Spiced Chai Latte$5.00
Cardamom Rose Chai Latte$5.75
More about Terrain Cafe

