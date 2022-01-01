Chai lattes in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chai lattes
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chai Latte Large
|$5.59
|Iced Chai Latte Medium
|$5.29
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|CHAI LATTE FRAPPÉ
Blended milk, homemade chai, ice, & homemade vanilla syrup
|ICED CHAI LATTE
|$4.80
Choice of milk mixed with our very own gluten free/dairy free Chai Tea Powder
|CHAI LATTE
|$3.50
Homemade chai powder, steamed milk
DAIRY FREE
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Iced Chai Latte
Housemade chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and poured over ice.
Contains: Dairy
|Chai Latte
House made chai tea using black tea, warm cooking spices, and sugar. Mixed with equal parts milk and steamed.
Contains: Dairy