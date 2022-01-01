Cheese pizza in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve cheese pizza
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|PERSONAL - Cheese Pizza
|$10.99
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
|Cheese Pizza
|$17.95
Comes with our Homemade Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, and level of Baked.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|ORIGINAL HEMI Pizza (Cheese & Sauce)
|$14.00
(ORDER ANYTIME FOR TUES-SAT PICKUP 4 - 9 PM )
ALSO SUNDAY 4-8 pm)
An 8" x 10" hand crafted Detroit Pizza topped with a beautiful combination of four cheeses, including Wisconsin Brick cheese.
A golden brown buttery crust supporting a focaccia like crust cresting with cheese. Especially crunchy in the corners, you'll never go back to "regular" pizza again. Promise.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Cheese Pizza Slice
|$3.75
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Cheese Pizza
|$13.75
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|12" Cheese Pizza
|$18.50
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$21.50
|10" Cheese Pizza
|$15.50