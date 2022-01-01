Chicken curry in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken curry
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Vegetarian Green Curry Chicken
|$16.95
|Vegetarian Malaysian Red Curry Chicken
|$16.95
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Curry
|$9.75
|14" Spicy Chicken Curry Pizza
|$32.50
Large 14". Curry chicken, red onions, and extra cheese with a base of spicy chicken curry and topped with cilantro after baking.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Curry
|$15.99
Served with side of rice.