Chicken fried steaks in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$9.99
Pulled Chicken With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
|Chicken Cheese Steak
|$13.00
Pulled Chicken With Provolone Cheese Fried Onion Lettuce Tomato And Mayo
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Half Chicken Half Steak Fajitas
|$24.00
SKIRT STEAK | CHICKEN | ONIONS | BELL PEPPERS | PICO DE GALLO | GUCAMOLE | SOUR CREAM | CORN OR FLOUR TORTILLAS
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.49
Chicken steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
More about M & N's Pizza
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Steak & Cheese Sub
|$14.00
Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mayo & provolone cheese
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for Two
|$45.43
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.
|Steak and/or Chicken Fajitas for One
|$24.73
Tender cuts of Midwestern grain-fed steak, hand-trimmed by our butcher and mesquite grilled chicken topped with whipped Mexican butter. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, sautéed peppers and onions with our homemade flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra.