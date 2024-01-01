Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken korma in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Chicken Korma
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken korma
VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave
4914 cordell ave, Bethesda
No reviews yet
CHICKEN KORMA
$22.00
More about VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave
Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE
4931 CORDELL AVE, Bethesda
No reviews yet
Chicken Korma
$17.95
Chicken morsels in a creamy almond gravy (mild)
More about Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE
