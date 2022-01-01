Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodle soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken noodle soup

Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
Soup Like Grandma Used To Make. With Chicken Egg Noodles, Carrots Celery And Onion
More about Caddies On Cordell
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Chicken Noodle Soup$3.85
More about Mayflower

