Chicken noodles in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.00
Soup Like Grandma Used To Make. With Chicken Egg Noodles, Carrots Celery And Onion
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|DN23 GRILLED LEMONGRASS CHICKEN NOODLES
|$14.00
Vermicelli served with grill lemongrass chicken, cucumbers, basil, Vietnamese pickles, peanut, dried shallots, fish sauce
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Honey Peanut Noodles with Chicken
|$12.95
Fried tofu, bean sprouts, and spinach with egg noodles served with peanut sauce.