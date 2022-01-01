Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$22.95
Avocado Ranch Sauce with House Cheese Blend, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Red Onions and Slice Tomato
PERSONAL- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.95
Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.95
Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.
More about Edith's Pizza
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza$20.00
18" BBQ Chicken Pizza$27.00
More about Mamma Lucia
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chicken Pizza$16.25
Grilled chicken, onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$22.50
Spicy chicken, onions, tomatoes and extra cheese with a base of specially blended creamy spicy sauce (contains egg).
14" Achari Chicken Pizza$32.50
Large 14". Achari chicken, red onions, and extra cheese with base of achari chicken curry topped with cilantro after baking.
14" Andhra Chili Chicken Pizza$32.50
Chicken, red onions, extra cheese with a base of Andhra style chili chicken curry (Spicy. This pizza cannot be toned down in level of heat).
More about M & N's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Crepes

Paella Valenciana

Risotto

Chicken Tikka Masala

Steamed Broccoli

Rice Bowls

Grilled Chicken

Asian Salad

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston