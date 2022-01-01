Chicken pizza in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA
|$22.95
Avocado Ranch Sauce with House Cheese Blend, Diced Chicken, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Red Onions and Slice Tomato
|PERSONAL- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$11.95
Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$19.95
Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce, white cream sauce, diced red onions, house cheese blend with a drizzle of Buffalo Sauce to garnish.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$20.00
|18" BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$27.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Pizza
|$16.25
Grilled chicken, onions, roasted peppers, shredded mozzarella, and tomato sauce.
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$22.50
Spicy chicken, onions, tomatoes and extra cheese with a base of specially blended creamy spicy sauce (contains egg).
|14" Achari Chicken Pizza
|$32.50
Large 14". Achari chicken, red onions, and extra cheese with base of achari chicken curry topped with cilantro after baking.
|14" Andhra Chili Chicken Pizza
|$32.50
Chicken, red onions, extra cheese with a base of Andhra style chili chicken curry (Spicy. This pizza cannot be toned down in level of heat).