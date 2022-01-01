Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken salad

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken |Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
Chicken Milanese Salad$15.00
Chicken Milanese |Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Mucumbers | Red Onions
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan. Topped with grilled chicken.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken BLT SALAD$11.95
Diced Chicken, Ham, Capicola, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Homemade Croutons,
Pickled Red Onions Over Mixed Greens with a side of Avocado Ranch.
More about Edith's Pizza
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, avocado, and light creamy ranch dressing on greens.
Chicken & Apple Salad$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)$10.00
Chicken Salad$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
CHICKEN SALAD Melt$9.75
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.
More about Bethesda Bagels
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad$9.50
More about Caddies On Cordell
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$9.00
Shredded seasoned chicken with celery and mayo
Chicken Salad$9.00
Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Georgetown Bagelry
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)$10.00
SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)$3.25
Chicken Salad$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad$14.50
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
Chicken Salad$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
grapes, walnuts, apples, dijon, bibb, sourdough
More about Terrain Cafe
SALADS

BIBIBOP Asian Grill

4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (2774 reviews)
Yuzu Chicken Salad$12.59
Featuring our new Yuzu Vinaigrette, this salad is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Marinated chicken with black beans, corn, carrots, broccoli and red cabbage over your choice of salad base, finished with yuzu vinaigrette.
More about BIBIBOP Asian Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL

Grill Kabob

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
Ground Chicken Kobeeda Salad$15.94
Comes with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
Kobeeda Chicken and Chicken Salad$22.59
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
Lamb and Chicken Kabob Salad$25.24
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
More about Grill Kabob
SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Asian Chicken Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato served with peanut dressing and crunchy noodles on the side.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
Garden salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$18.00
Crispy Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
Barbecue Chicken Salad$18.00
Garden salad topped with marinated grilled barbecue chicken breast.
More about M & N's Pizza
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.00
House chicken, BBQ, black beans, corn, tomato, cheddar, and crispy tortilla strips.
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.50
Smoked chicken, crisp romaine, egg, tomato, house bacon, cheddar, and avocado.
More about Smoke BBQ

