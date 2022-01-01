Chicken salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken salad
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken |Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Cucumbers | Red Onions
|Chicken Milanese Salad
|$15.00
Chicken Milanese |Romaine | Mesclun | Homemade Vinaigrette | English Mucumbers | Red Onions
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan. Topped with grilled chicken.
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|Chicken BLT SALAD
|$11.95
Diced Chicken, Ham, Capicola, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Homemade Croutons,
Pickled Red Onions Over Mixed Greens with a side of Avocado Ranch.
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, avocado, and light creamy ranch dressing on greens.
|Chicken & Apple Salad
|$12.99
Chicken, grated carrots, green apple, swiss cheese, raisins, walnuts, and fresh greens.
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|CHICKEN SALAD Melt
|$9.75
Cheese of your choice melted over all-white meat chicken salad. Open faced.
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Shredded seasoned chicken with celery and mayo
Bethesda Bagels
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Salad (3/4 lb)
|$10.00
|SIDE OF CHICKEN SALAD (1/4 LB)
|$3.25
|Chicken Salad
|$8.75
Marinated chicken breast. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Strawberry, Rhubarb & Chicken Salad
|$14.50
Bibb and red leaf lettuce, baby kale, poached rhubarb, strawberries, mint, roasted chicken, and toasted almonds served with maple labneh dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nuts (Almond)
|Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Roasted in house, cut by hand, mixed with love. | Size: 1/2 Pint
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
grapes, walnuts, apples, dijon, bibb, sourdough
BIBIBOP Asian Grill
4820 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Yuzu Chicken Salad
|$12.59
Featuring our new Yuzu Vinaigrette, this salad is the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Marinated chicken with black beans, corn, carrots, broccoli and red cabbage over your choice of salad base, finished with yuzu vinaigrette.
Grill Kabob
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Ground Chicken Kobeeda Salad
|$15.94
Comes with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
|Kobeeda Chicken and Chicken Salad
|$22.59
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
|Lamb and Chicken Kabob Salad
|$25.24
Comes with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber along with special white sauce dressing. Salads include bread and chick peas.
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, cucumber, lettuce, and tomato served with peanut dressing and crunchy noodles on the side.
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Garden salad topped with marinated grilled chicken breast.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$18.00
Crispy Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken breast.
|Barbecue Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Garden salad topped with marinated grilled barbecue chicken breast.