Chicken salad sandwiches in Bethesda

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.