Chicken salad sandwiches in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.
Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
grapes, walnuts, apples, dijon, bibb, sourdough
