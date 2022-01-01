Chicken sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Olazzo Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Milanese Sandwich
|$13.00
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.00
lightly breaded chicken breast | flash fried | topped with marinara & melted mozzarella on a fresh baked ciabatta roll
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
|Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken, Bacon & Stilton Sandwich
|$12.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & dijonaise spread on a sesame seed baguette.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|GF Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
grapes, walnuts, apples, dijon, bibb, sourdough
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich
|$12.49
Chicken steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
SANDWICHES • GRILL
Grill Kabob
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Chicken Kabob Sandwich
|$14.61
Served on freshly baked tandoori bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and special white sauce.
|Ground Chicken Kobeeda Sandwich
|$14.61
Served on freshly baked tandoori bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and special white sauce.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickside Food & Drink
4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Ranch Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
Fried chicken strips with creamy ranch, shaved carrots, celery, lettuce, and tomato
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Spicy mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on bun
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK
|$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Cafe
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on bun
SANDWICHES
Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken and Cheese Sandwich (5 oz)
|$9.99
Chicken, sauteed onion, green pepper, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise subroll.
|Waldorf Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Chicken salad, walnut, apple, lettuce, and tomato multigrain bread.
|Chicken Mumbo Sandwich
|$10.49
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, and mumbo sauce ciabatta.