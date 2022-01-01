Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Olazzo Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Milanese Sandwich$13.00
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.00
lightly breaded chicken breast | flash fried | topped with marinara & melted mozzarella on a fresh baked ciabatta roll
More about Olazzo Bethesda
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honeymoon Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Crispy honey dusted chicken breast, cheddar, cilantro-lime slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.75
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
More about Ensemble
Chicken, Bacon & Stilton Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken, Bacon & Stilton Sandwich$12.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & dijonaise spread on a sesame seed baguette.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Herbed chicken salad, marinated cucumbers, & alfalfa sprouts, served with green herb dressing on gluten-free bread.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Housemade herbed chicken salad marinated cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts served with green herbed dressing on housemade multigrain.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Sesame
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Item pic

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
Poached chicken, mayo, celery, red onion, lettuce, ciabatta.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Item pic

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
grapes, walnuts, apples, dijon, bibb, sourdough
More about Terrain Cafe
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chicken Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.49
Chicken steak, provolone, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise.
More about Lilit Cafe
consumer pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Grill Kabob

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (430 reviews)
Chicken Kabob Sandwich$14.61
Served on freshly baked tandoori bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and special white sauce.
Ground Chicken Kobeeda Sandwich$14.61
Served on freshly baked tandoori bread with lettuce, tomatoes, and special white sauce.
More about Grill Kabob
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Ranch Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried chicken strips with creamy ranch, shaved carrots, celery, lettuce, and tomato
More about Brickside Food & Drink
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Spicy mayo, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, &amp; Mayo on bun
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
AVOCADO GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH PARTY PACK$130.99
10 sandwiches cut in half, grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, barely buzzed cheddar, hatch chile ranch.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, &amp; Mayo on bun
More about Avenue Cafe
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Chicken and Cheese Sandwich (5 oz)$9.99
Chicken, sauteed onion, green pepper, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise subroll.
Waldorf Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Chicken salad, walnut, apple, lettuce, and tomato multigrain bread.
Chicken Mumbo Sandwich$10.49
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, and mumbo sauce ciabatta.
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Smokey and flavorful, tossed in choice of sauce on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
More about Smoke BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Chocolate Mousse

Yogurt Parfaits

Al Pastor Tacos

Teriyaki Chicken

Curry Chicken

Muffins

Steak Tacos

Prosciutto

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston