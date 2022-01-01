Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken soup

Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice Soup$8.50
More about Bacchus of Lebanon
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup$6.00
Soup Like Grandma Used To Make. With Chicken Egg Noodles, Carrots Celery And Onion
More about Caddies On Cordell
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Large Chicken Noodle Soup$9.99
Small Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Avocado Soup.$8.00
PULLED CHICKEN | FRESH AVOCADO | MEXICAN RICE | COTIJA CHEESE | HOMEMADE BROTH | CILANTRO
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
GF Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Dairy, Egg
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$8.50
Latin Style Chicken Soup with Vegetables (Made to Order)
More about Guardado's Restaurant
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup$7.95
Lemongrass soup with peppers, tomato, onion, and mushroom.
Tom Yum Chicken and Shrimp Soup$8.95
Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
Chicken Wonton Soup$4.95
Fried chicken wonton with clear broth.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Chicken Thukpa Soup$8.99
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Chicken Rice Soup$3.85
Chicken Noodle Soup$3.85
More about Mayflower

