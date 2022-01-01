Chicken soup in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken soup
SALADS
Bacchus of Lebanon
7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken & Rice Soup
|$8.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Large Chicken Noodle Soup
|$9.99
|Small Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$6.00
Soup Like Grandma Used To Make. With Chicken Egg Noodles, Carrots Celery And Onion
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken & Avocado Soup.
|$8.00
PULLED CHICKEN | FRESH AVOCADO | MEXICAN RICE | COTIJA CHEESE | HOMEMADE BROTH | CILANTRO
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
|Chicken, Swiss Chard, & Potato Soup
Contains: Wheat, Egg
|GF Chicken & Pea Soup
Contains: Dairy, Egg
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Soup
|$8.50
Latin Style Chicken Soup with Vegetables (Made to Order)
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Lemongrass Coconut Chicken Soup
|$7.95
Lemongrass soup with peppers, tomato, onion, and mushroom.
|Tom Yum Chicken and Shrimp Soup
|$8.95
Spicy and sour soup with lemongrass, peppers, tomato, onion and mushroom.
|Chicken Wonton Soup
|$4.95
Fried chicken wonton with clear broth.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Thukpa Soup
|$8.99