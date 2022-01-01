Chicken tenders in Bethesda
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kids Chicken Tender Sliders
|$6.99
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, and soy.
Two chicken tender sliders with honey on toasted buns. Served with choice of potato wedges, fruit, or a small cookie.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Fingers
|$15.00
Choose a sauce to toss the tenders in or leave them plain and order a side of
BBQ, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, or Ranch
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kids Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Fries
|$7.00
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Served with French fries and honey mustard.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Kids Chicken Tender w/ French Fries
|$9.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chicken Tenders
|$9.99
3 pcs Chicken Tenders (Not GF)
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brickside Food & Drink
4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
Served with your choice of sauce, blue cheese or ranch.
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Five pieces.
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Strips
|$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with a side of dressing.
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CHICKEN TENDER ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK
|$33.09
Pack of 6, pickles, bacon, Ranch.
|KID CHICKEN FINGERS
|$6.09
Grilled or Fried and served with ranch dip