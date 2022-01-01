Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Ensemble image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tender Sliders$6.99
Allergens: Gluten, dairy, and soy.
Two chicken tender sliders with honey on toasted buns. Served with choice of potato wedges, fruit, or a small cookie.
More about Ensemble
Chicken Fingers image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$15.00
Choose a sauce to toss the tenders in or leave them plain and order a side of
BBQ, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, or Ranch
More about Caddies On Cordell
Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Fries$7.00
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with French fries and honey mustard.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Tender w/ French Fries$9.00
More about Mamma Lucia
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$11.00
More about Barrel and Crow
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chicken Tenders $9.99
3 pcs Chicken Tenders (Not GF)
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Chicken Tenders$16.00
Served with your choice of sauce, blue cheese or ranch.
More about Brickside Food & Drink
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Five pieces.
More about M & N's Pizza
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Uncle Julio's
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Chicken Strips$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with a side of dressing.
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CHICKEN TENDER ROADIES SLIDERS PARTY PACK$33.09
Pack of 6, pickles, bacon, Ranch.
KID CHICKEN FINGERS$6.09
Grilled or Fried and served with ranch dip
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Chicken Strips$12.95
Crispy Chicken Tenders served with a side of dressing.
More about Avenue Cafe

