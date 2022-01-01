Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chile relleno in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants that serve chile relleno

Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chile Relleno.$15.00
STUFFED POBLANO PEPPER | MEXICAN RICE | REFRIED BEANS | SERRANO PEPPERS | ONIONS | SALSA ROJA | VEGETARIAN
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Relleno - cheese$14.95
Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of monterrey jack and cheddar cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and mexican butter on the side.
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

