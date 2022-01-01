Chile relleno in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chile Relleno.
|$15.00
STUFFED POBLANO PEPPER | MEXICAN RICE | REFRIED BEANS | SERRANO PEPPERS | ONIONS | SALSA ROJA | VEGETARIAN
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chile Relleno - cheese
|$14.95
Two fresh roasted poblano peppers filled with your preference of ground beef or a blend of monterrey jack and cheddar cheese. Covered with ranchera sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and mexican butter on the side.