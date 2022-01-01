Chili in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chili
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Side of Chili Flakes
|Side of Calabrian Chili Aioli
|$0.95
A creamy sauce infused with Calabrian chilis and paprika.
|Side of Calabrian Chilis
|$1.50
Spicy oil-cured Calabrian chilis.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Edamame Chili Garlic
|$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|14" Andhra Chili Chicken Pizza
|$32.50
Chicken, red onions, extra cheese with a base of Andhra style chili chicken curry (Spicy. This pizza cannot be toned down in level of heat).
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|BISON CHILI CUP
|$10.49
Cheddar & pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, yellow onion.
|BISON CHILI LOADED WAFFLE FRIES
|$15.49
brewery queso, hatch ranch, jalapenos, cilantro.
|BISON CHILI BOWL
|$12.69
Cheddar & pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, yellow onion.
SAUSAGES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dog Haus
7904 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Chili Cheese Tots
|$5.69
Green Onions.
|Chili Idol
|$11.79
Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and onions.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Brisket Chili Dog
|$10.50
Famous dog smothered in all meat brisket chili on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
|Smokehouse Chili
|$9.50
Ground beef chili with smoked bacon, ground beef, kidney beans and house seasonings. Served with corn bread.
|Brisket Chili
|$9.50
Chunks of braised brisket finished with a touch of heat. Served with cornbread.