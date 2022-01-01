Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve chili

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Chili Flakes
Side of Calabrian Chili Aioli$0.95
A creamy sauce infused with Calabrian chilis and paprika.
Side of Calabrian Chilis$1.50
Spicy oil-cured Calabrian chilis.
More about Piccoli Piatti
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame Chili Garlic$4.50
Wok-fired with chili and garlic.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
14" Andhra Chili Chicken Pizza$32.50
Chicken, red onions, extra cheese with a base of Andhra style chili chicken curry (Spicy. This pizza cannot be toned down in level of heat).
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
BISON CHILI CUP$10.49
Cheddar &amp; pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, yellow onion.
BISON CHILI LOADED WAFFLE FRIES$15.49
brewery queso, hatch ranch, jalapenos, cilantro.
BISON CHILI BOWL$12.69
Cheddar &amp; pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapeño, pico de gallo, tortilla chips, yellow onion.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

SAUSAGES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dog Haus

7904 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1609 reviews)
Chili Cheese Tots$5.69
Green Onions.
Chili Idol$11.79
Haus chili, cheddar cheese sauce, and onions.
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
More about Dog Haus
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Brisket Chili Dog$10.50
Famous dog smothered in all meat brisket chili on kaiser bun. Served with a coleslaw topper.
Smokehouse Chili$9.50
Ground beef chili with smoked bacon, ground beef, kidney beans and house seasonings. Served with corn bread.
Brisket Chili$9.50
Chunks of braised brisket finished with a touch of heat. Served with cornbread.
More about Smoke BBQ

