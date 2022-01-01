Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve chimichangas

Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga Cream Cheese$4.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sundried Tomatoes, Scallions
Mini Chimichanga CC$2.00
Chimichanga 8oz$5.00
Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
CHICKEN TINGA | CARAMELIZED ONIONS | GUCAMOLE | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | PICO DE GALLO | SALSA VERDE | GUAJILLO SALSA | SOUR CREAM | LIGHTLY FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Chimichanga$6.95
Chimichanga$12.95
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference of protein and lightly fried. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
