Chimichangas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Georgetown Bagelry
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Chimichanga Cream Cheese
|$4.00
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Sundried Tomatoes, Scallions
|Mini Chimichanga CC
|$2.00
|Chimichanga 8oz
|$5.00
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.00
CHICKEN TINGA | CARAMELIZED ONIONS | GUCAMOLE | CHIHUAHUA CHEESE | PICO DE GALLO | SALSA VERDE | GUAJILLO SALSA | SOUR CREAM | LIGHTLY FRIED FLOUR TORTILLA
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$6.95
|Chimichanga
|$12.95
A large flour tortilla rolled with your preference of protein and lightly fried. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream on the side.