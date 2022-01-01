Chips and salsa in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Verde$5.00
House made tomatillo & serrano pepper salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa Roja$5.00
House-made tomato salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Roja$5.00
House-made tomato salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Chips & Salsa Verde$5.00
House made tomatillo & serrano pepper salsa with fresh corn tortilla chips.
More about Fish Taco
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chips and Salsa$3.95
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
banner pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brickside Food & Drink

4866 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1139 reviews)
Chips and Salsa$8.00
Fire roasted house salsa
More about Brickside Food & Drink

