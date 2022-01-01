Chocolate cake in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Piccoli Piatti
Piccoli Piatti
10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda
|Homemade Chocolate Fudge Cake (GF)
|$6.00
A decadent slice of homemade, chocolate fudge cake (gluten free)
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Chocolate Truffle Cake (indi)
|$6.25
Rich layers of chocolate poundcake and chocolate ganache and topped with a fun chocolate curl.
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
More about Guardado's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$5.75
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.75
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.95
More about Mamma Lucia
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
More about Lilit Cafe
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lilit Cafe
7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Chocolate-Dipped Cheese Cake (GF)
|$9.99
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$8.75
|Double Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)
|$9.99
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
More about Avenue Cafe
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Cafe
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips