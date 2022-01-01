Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Piccoli Piatti image

 

Piccoli Piatti

10257 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Homemade Chocolate Fudge Cake (GF)$6.00
A decadent slice of homemade, chocolate fudge cake (gluten free)
More about Piccoli Piatti
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill image

 

Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill

7940 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.00
More about Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$8.00
66% dark chocolate mousse sits atop flourless chocolate sponge, finished with a dark chocolate ganache.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
Item pic

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Truffle Cake (indi)$6.25
Rich layers of chocolate poundcake and chocolate ganache and topped with a fun chocolate curl.
Chocolate Mousse Cake$46.00
Chocolate sour cream pound cake buried in dark chocolate mousse and decorated with homemade chocolate tiles.
Serves: 10 - 12 slices
How to serve: Room temperature
If you need your cake on the same day, please call our bakery 301.229.8180 to confirm availability. Thank you!
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$5.75
Chocolate Cake$5.75
More about Guardado's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Mamma Lucia
consumer pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lilit Cafe

7921 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (975 reviews)
Chocolate-Dipped Cheese Cake (GF)$9.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake$8.75
Double Chocolate Mousse Cake (GF)$9.99
More about Lilit Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake$8.25
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Chocolate Cake$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
banner pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Chocolate Cake$4.85
Slice of premium chocolate layer cake, coated with chocolate chips
More about Avenue Cafe
banner pic

SANDWICHES

Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (147 reviews)
Chocolate Cake$4.29
More about Aria Beer, Wine & Deli

