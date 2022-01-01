Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Chocolate Croissant$4.55
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
Mini Chocolate Croissant$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
More about Fresh Baguette
