Chocolate croissants in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.55
Croissant rolled around dark chocolate. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy.
|Mini Chocolate Croissant
|$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.