Chow fun in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve chow fun

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Seafood Chow Fun (Cantonese Style)$16.95
Pan fried flat noodles in light brown egg sauce topped with seafood and vegetables.
Chow Fun$13.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Chow Fun$19.95
Chicken, beef and shrimp with white onions and bean sprouts
Chow Fun$19.95
Chicken, beef and shrimp
More about Hunan Kitchen
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Shrimp Chow Fun$14.85
Flat noodles.
Chicken Chow Mei Fun$14.25
Thin noodles.
Pork Chow Fun$14.25
Flat noodles.
More about Mayflower

