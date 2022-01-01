Club sandwiches in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve club sandwiches
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
10301 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|JOE´s Club Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Vegan Pesto, Avocado
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Joe & The Juice
7263 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|JOE´s Club Sandwich
|$9.20
Joe's Classic Bread, Chicken, Tomato, Vegan Pesto, Avocado
SANDWICHES
Aria Beer, Wine & Deli
4800 Auburn Ave, Bethesda
|Country Club Sandwich
|$10.49
Ham, Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, sun-dried tomato, and mayonnaise ciabatta.
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise triple-decker, and wheat bread.