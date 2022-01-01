Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, avocado, and light creamy ranch dressing on greens.
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad$10.00
Choice of Greens, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Crumble Blue Cheese
More about Caddies On Cordell
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
BREWER'S COBB SALAD$18.19
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, green goddess dressing.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
banner pic

BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Chicken Cobb Salad$13.50
Smoked chicken, crisp romaine, egg, tomato, house bacon, cheddar, and avocado.
More about Smoke BBQ

Map

Map

