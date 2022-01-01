Cobb salad in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$13.99
Grilled chicken, bacon strips, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, cucumber, avocado, and light creamy ranch dressing on greens.
More about Caddies On Cordell
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Cobb Salad
|$10.00
Choice of Greens, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Crumble Blue Cheese
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|BREWER'S COBB SALAD
|$18.19
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, eggs, blue cheese, green goddess dressing.