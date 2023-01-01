Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve collard greens

Item pic

 

Chaia Bethesda

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Collard Greens$4.75
queso fresco, salsa paprika & watermelon radish
More about Chaia Bethesda
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
SD Collards Greens$7.00
Braised With Bacon
More about Barrel and Crow

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Cheeseburgers

Spinach Salad

Garlic Naan

Barbacoas

Tikka Masala

Green Beans

Mediterranean Salad

Pad Thai

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (818 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (450 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (818 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (79 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (443 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1020 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (398 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston