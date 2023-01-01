Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Collard greens in
Bethesda
/
Bethesda
/
Collard Greens
Bethesda restaurants that serve collard greens
Chaia Bethesda
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
No reviews yet
Smoky Collard Greens
$4.75
queso fresco, salsa paprika & watermelon radish
More about Chaia Bethesda
Barrel and Crow
4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
No reviews yet
SD Collards Greens
$7.00
Braised With Bacon
More about Barrel and Crow
