Cookies in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve cookies

Chaia

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caneta Cookie$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan)
Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Gluten free & Vegan
Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Our Chocolate Chip Cookie, made from scratch daily at our bakery.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
HEMI Cookies - Oatmeal$3.29
Brown sugar, cinnamon & Oatmeal Cookie
HEMI Cookies - Snickerdoodle$3.29
Sugar cookies base, cinnamon & granulated sugar
HEMI Cookies - Double Espresso Chocolate Chunk$3.29
Big chunks of Chocolate in a chocolate cookie base
Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee and Cookies Pint$7.00
Espresso gelato with generous portions of chocolate-covered biscoff cookies folded in. The classic airline cookie has gone supersonic.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cookie$2.49
Hazelnut Cookie$2.49
PLNT Burger- NEW

4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PLNT Cookies$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Oatmeal cookies$2.65
Oatmeal cookies with dry apricot and cranberries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Royal Icing Egg Cookie$2.75
Rich, egg shaped butter cookies topped with royal icing and pastel sanding sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
4 Easter Egg Cookies in a Bag$8.50
Four buttery egg-shaped cookies topped with royal icing and garnished with colorful pastel sanding sugar placed in a cello bag tied with raffia. Perfect for your Easter basket.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Cookie$3.05
Lemon Drop Cookie$2.95
Pumpkin Cookie$2.95
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Cookie$3.00
A Cake like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.
4-pack Chocolate Chunk Cookies$10.50
Four of our delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies!
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.
PLANTA

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIG COOKIE*$7.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Fried Cookie Dough$11.00
Chocolate Chip, Bethesda Honey
POKE

Poki DC

10400 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (1081 reviews)
Hello Panda Cookie (60g)
Crème Center with Crunchy Shell
