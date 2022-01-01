Cookies in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve cookies
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Caneta Cookie
|$3.25
cinnamon-coconut cookies (gf and vegan)
Allergy Information: Nut-Free, but made by Rise Bakery in a facility that processes nuts
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
Gluten free & Vegan
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.50
Our Chocolate Chip Cookie, made from scratch daily at our bakery.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|HEMI Cookies - Oatmeal
|$3.29
Brown sugar, cinnamon & Oatmeal Cookie
|HEMI Cookies - Snickerdoodle
|$3.29
Sugar cookies base, cinnamon & granulated sugar
|HEMI Cookies - Double Espresso Chocolate Chunk
|$3.29
Big chunks of Chocolate in a chocolate cookie base
Dolcezza Gelato
7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Coffee and Cookies Pint
|$7.00
Espresso gelato with generous portions of chocolate-covered biscoff cookies folded in. The classic airline cookie has gone supersonic.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Cookie
|$2.49
|Hazelnut Cookie
|$2.49
PLNT Burger- NEW
4827 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda
|PLNT Cookies
|$2.99
Fresh-Baked Plant-Based Cookies. Choice of Chocolate Chip or PLNT Carrot-Oat-Pineapple
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Oatmeal cookies
|$2.65
Oatmeal cookies with dry apricot and cranberries.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Royal Icing Egg Cookie
|$2.75
Rich, egg shaped butter cookies topped with royal icing and pastel sanding sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|4 Easter Egg Cookies in a Bag
|$8.50
Four buttery egg-shaped cookies topped with royal icing and garnished with colorful pastel sanding sugar placed in a cello bag tied with raffia. Perfect for your Easter basket.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Easter Egg Cookie Decorating Kit
|$24.00
Gather the family for a fun activity with our festive Easter egg cookie decorating kit. Our kit comes with 6 large egg-shaped butter cookies, one piping bag with royal icing, and 4 pastel colored sanding sugars.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Double Chocolate Cookie
|$3.05
|Lemon Drop Cookie
|$2.95
|Pumpkin Cookie
|$2.95
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Black & White Cookie
|$3.00
A Cake like Cookie topped with Chocolate and Vanilla glaze.
|4-pack Chocolate Chunk Cookies
|$10.50
Four of our delicious Chocolate Chunk Cookies!
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.00
A classic with chunks of chocolate and topped with flaky salt.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Fried Cookie Dough
|$11.00
Chocolate Chip, Bethesda Honey