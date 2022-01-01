Crispy chicken in Bethesda

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve crispy chicken

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Bites$8.00
Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.75
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
More about Ensemble
CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$10.00
Chinese hot mustard.
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$7.00
Chinese hot mustard.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Fries$7.00
More about Gringos and Mariachis
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with French fries and honey mustard.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Fish Taco
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Cooper's Mill

5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4 (272 reviews)
Crispy Chicken$16.00
Honey Garlic Sauce, Scallion, Sesame, Garlic Aioli
More about Cooper's Mill
SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Crispy Garlic Chicken$15.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sub$15.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo &amp; provolone cheese
More about M & N's Pizza
TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Tenders$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Uncle Julio's
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Hookah Lounge

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, &amp; Mayo on bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.45
Double Fried Buffalo Chicken Patties, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, American Cheese, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce and Mayo
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN$16.59
Crispy rock bottom beer-battered chicken, jalapeño coleslaw, pickles, cilantro-ranch.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES

Avenue Cafe

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (579 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, &amp; Mayo on bun
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sub$11.45
Double Fried Buffalo Chicken Patties, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, American Cheese, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce and Mayo
More about Avenue Cafe
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Smoke BBQ

4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1625 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
More about Smoke BBQ
Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Crispy Chicken$19.95
Hot and spicy. Served with white rice.
More about Mayflower

