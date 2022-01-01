Crispy chicken in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Ensemble
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Bites
|$8.00
Boneless chicken breast bites served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with one of our honey butter rolls and your choice of sauce.
|Kids Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.75
crispy chicken breast on a brioche bun with no sauces or condiments, served with a side of fries.
More about CHIKO - Bethesda
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Springrolls
|$10.00
Chinese hot mustard.
|Crispy Chicken Springrolls
|$7.00
Chinese hot mustard.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Kids Crispy Chicken Strips w/ Fries
|$7.00
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Kid's Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Served with French fries and honey mustard.
More about Fish Taco
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$6.00
2 crispy chicken tacos, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, crema, ranchera sauce and cotija cheese.
More about Cooper's Mill
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Cooper's Mill
5151 Pooks Hill Rd, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Honey Garlic Sauce, Scallion, Sesame, Garlic Aioli
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$15.95
More about M & N's Pizza
PIZZA
M & N's Pizza
4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Sub
|$15.50
Lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo & provolone cheese
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$7.94
3 Juicy fried chicken tenders with your choice of ranch or ketchup for dipping. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Avenue Hookah Lounge
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Hookah Lounge
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sub
|$11.45
Double Fried Buffalo Chicken Patties, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, American Cheese, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce and Mayo
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.59
Crispy rock bottom beer-battered chicken, jalapeño coleslaw, pickles, cilantro-ranch.
More about Avenue Cafe
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CREPES
Avenue Cafe
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.95
Fried Chicken Fried Tenderloin Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on bun
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sub
|$11.45
Double Fried Buffalo Chicken Patties, Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, American Cheese, Served on Buttered Hoagie Roll with Lettuce and Mayo
More about Smoke BBQ
BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Smoke BBQ
4858 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Crispy Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00