Croissants in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve croissants
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Matcha Croissant
|$4.99
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.99
|Almond Matcha Croissant
|$4.99
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Almond Croissant
|$4.05
Traditional butter croissant filled with almond cream and topped with toasted almonds
|Plain Croissant
|$3.35
Traditional butter croissant
|Pistachio-Choc Croissant
|$4.05
Traditional chocolate croissant filled with pistachio cream and topped with chopped pistachios
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
|Pistachio Croissant
|$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
|Almond Croissant
|$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
Fresh Baguette
4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Plain Croissant
|$4.30
Artisanal fluffy, flaky and buttery taste. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
|Nutella Croissant
|$6.75
Croissant cocoa dough filled with nutella and roasted hazelnuts on top Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy, hazelnut.
|Almond Croissant
|$5.65
Croissant dough filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, almond.
