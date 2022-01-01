Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve croissants

Almond Croissant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Matcha Croissant$4.99
Chocolate Croissant$3.99
Almond Matcha Croissant$4.99
More about Paul French Bakery & Cafe
Almond Croissant image

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Croissant$4.05
Traditional butter croissant filled with almond cream and topped with toasted almonds
Plain Croissant$3.35
Traditional butter croissant
Pistachio-Choc Croissant$4.05
Traditional chocolate croissant filled with pistachio cream and topped with chopped pistachios
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
Chocolate Croissant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery | Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Croissant$3.50
Four Valrhona dark chocolate batons rolled into Tatte flaky croissant dough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy
Pistachio Croissant$4.75
Filed with housemade pistachio filling, brushed with simple syrup and topped with crumbled pistachio.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Pistachio)
Almond Croissant$4.50
Filled with housemade almond cream,, topped with almonds, and dusted with powdered sugar.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Tree Nut (Almond)
More about Tatte Bakery | Bethesda
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Plain Croissant$4.30
Artisanal fluffy, flaky and buttery taste. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
Nutella Croissant$6.75
Croissant cocoa dough filled with nutella and roasted hazelnuts on top Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, soy, hazelnut.
Almond Croissant$5.65
Croissant dough filled with almond cream and topped with sliced almonds. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg, almond.
More about Fresh Baguette
banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Fresh Baguette

4919 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (1529 reviews)
Mini Croissant$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
Mini Chocolate Croissant$2.60
A few bites of croissant. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Egg.
Plain Croissant$4.30
Artisanal fluffy, flaky and buttery taste. Contains: Wheat, milk, egg.
More about Fresh Baguette
banner pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

St Elmo Deli

4818 St Elmo Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (280 reviews)
Egg,cheese avocado on croissant$6.99
More about St Elmo Deli

