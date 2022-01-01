Cupcakes in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve cupcakes
More about Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|12 cupcakes
|$40.00
1 dozen minimum per flavor required.
24 HOURS NOTICE for orders.
More about Praline Bakery & Bistro
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Cupcake
|$4.15
CARROT CAKE CUPCAKE: Traditional carrot cake topped with smooth cream cheese icing.
CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE: Chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache center, topped with chocolate buttercream and a chocolate Parisian macaron.
LEMON CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a lemon curd center, topped with lemon buttercream and a lemon Parisian macaron.
RASPBERRY CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a raspberry jam center, topped with raspberry buttercream and a raspberry Parisian macaron.
VANILLA CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a sultane cream center, topped with vanilla buttercream and a vanilla Parisian macaron.