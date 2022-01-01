Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry chicken in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve curry chicken

Po Po Lo's Curry - Chicken image

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Po Po Lo's Curry$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Vegetarian Green Curry Chicken$16.95
Vegetarian Malaysian Red Curry Chicken$16.95
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
banner pic

PIZZA

M & N's Pizza

4914 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.8 (4536 reviews)
Chicken Curry$9.75
14" Spicy Chicken Curry Pizza$32.50
Large 14". Curry chicken, red onions, and extra cheese with a base of spicy chicken curry and topped with cilantro after baking.
More about M & N's Pizza
banner pic

 

Himalayan Heritage Restaurant

4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (1334 reviews)
Chicken Curry$15.99
Served with side of rice.
More about Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Curry Chicken$11.35
Hot and spicy. Served with rice and white meat.
Green Curry Chicken$16.75
Penang Curry Chicken$16.75
More about Mayflower

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Salad

Taquitos

Fried Wontons

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Shrimp Tempura

Cobb Salad

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston