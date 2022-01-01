Drunken noodles in Bethesda
Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda
|Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)
|$13.50
Choice of meat stir-fried with wide rice noodles, tomato, and onions in a spicy basil sauce.
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Drunken Noodle
|$13.95
Choice of meat or vegetables stir fried with wide rice noodles, basil leaves, bell peppers, and onions.
Hanaro Sushi
7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Drunken Noodles
|$15.99
Flat rice noodles, seasoned vegetables, and spicy chilli sauce.