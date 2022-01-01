Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Bethesda

Go
Bethesda restaurants
Toast

Bethesda restaurants that serve drunken noodles

consumer pic

CURRY • NOODLES

Tara Thai Montgomery Mall

7101 Democracy Blvd, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1444 reviews)
Kee Mao (Drunken Noodle)$13.50
Choice of meat stir-fried with wide rice noodles, tomato, and onions in a spicy basil sauce.
More about Tara Thai Montgomery Mall
banner pic

SOUPS

Banana Leaves Asian Cafe

7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1498 reviews)
Drunken Noodle$13.95
Choice of meat or vegetables stir fried with wide rice noodles, basil leaves, bell peppers, and onions.
More about Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
consumer pic

SUSHI • RAMEN

Hanaro Sushi

7820 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4 (1759 reviews)
Drunken Noodles$15.99
Flat rice noodles, seasoned vegetables, and spicy chilli sauce.
More about Hanaro Sushi
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Drunken Noodles$15.55
More about Mayflower

Browse other tasty dishes in Bethesda

Wonton Soup

Thai Green Curry

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Ball Soup

Hibiscus Tea

Fried Zucchini

Vegetable Bean Curd Soup

Pho

Map

More near Bethesda to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.3 (413 restaurants)

Rockville

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Silver Spring

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Falls Church

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Potomac

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Chevy Chase

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Great Falls

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Takoma Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Washington

Avg 4.4 (632 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (337 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (342 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston