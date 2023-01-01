Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bethesda restaurants you'll love

Bethesda restaurants
  • Bethesda

Must-try Bethesda restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Olazzo - Bethesda

7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese$18.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine pasta I chicken milanese
Arancini$9.00
Saffron Risotto Balls | Stuffed With Mozzarella | Marinara
Chicken Cardinale$19.00
chicken breast grilled or breaded and fried sun-dried tomatoes I tomato-cream sauce penne pasta
Consumer pic

 

Poke Dojo - 7110 Bethesda Ln

7110 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Lava Bowl$15.49
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Garlic Shrimp, Jalapeño, Scallion, Masago, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, and Spicy Mayo)
Hi chew$2.25
Aloha Maid$2.99
Banner pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN

Ensemble - Bethesda

4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fed Pig Two Step Combo$18.50
Two meats and Two sides served w/ Texas toast and pickles.
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread)
Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)$27.00
A whole bird - two breasts, two wings, two drums and two thighs of our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 4 of our honey butter rolls.
Consumer pic

 

Edith's Pizza

6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA$17.95
Comes with our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings
Margherita$19.99
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Homemade Red Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.
CAPRESE HOUSE SALAD$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil over a bed of Mixed Greens, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
CHIKO - Bethesda image

 

CHIKO - Bethesda

7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Springrolls$11.00
Chinese hot mustard.
Orange-ish Chicken$19.00
Candied mandarins and peppers, crispy garlic, ChiKo salt blend, rice.
Wok-Blistered Green Beans$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant image

 

Chef Tony's Fresh Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CT's Gourmet Burger$15.80
Three Cuts of Beef, Smoked Provolone, Roasted Pepper Salad, Caramelized Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bread, Hand Cut French Fries
Crispy Baked Eggplant$9.95
Layers of Crispy Eggplant layered with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, baked in the oven to bubbly golden brown
Spicy Shrimp Pasta$21.95
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta
Dolcezza Gelato image

 

Dolcezza Gelato

7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Latte$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
Iced Latte$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
Cappuccino$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
Consumer pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Gourmandise$1.49
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
Apple Turnover$4.99
A delicious puff pastry containing a sweet apple filling and covered with sugar on top.
Swiss Cheese Puffs$0.99
Mini choux pastry puffs baked with crunchy swiss cheese.
Berries & Bowls- Bethesda image

 

Berries & Bowls- Bethesda - 4961 Elm Street

4961 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tropi-Kale
kale, pineapple, mango, green apple and ginger
Tropical Paradise$8.99
bananas, pineapple, mango and coconut flakes
Green Machine$8.99
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
Bacchus of Lebanon image

SALADS

Bacchus of Lebanon

7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (1034 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Falafel$10.50
Baba Ghannouj$10.00
Vine Leaves$9.50
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Nova & CC$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Consumer pic

 

VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave

4914 cordell ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SHAMI KABAB (2PCS)$12.00
SAAG PANEER$18.00
RICE$3.00
Caddies On Cordell image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10 Wings$15.00
10 Wings Grilled then Fried. Tossed In Sauce of Your Choice With Ranch Or Bleu Cheese
Pulled Chicken BBQ$10.99
Pulled Chicken Topped With Cole Slaw On A Brioche Bun
Lrg Cheese Pizza$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
Alatri Bros image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Alatri Bros - Bethesda

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (313 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jorges Inferno$15.00
basil pesto | pepperoni | fresno peppers | olives | garlic | mozzarella | tomato sauce
Margherita$15.00
fresh mozzarella | basil | tomato sauce
Cauliflower Fritti$12.00
battered cauliflower | fetta & bell pepper dipping sauce
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
B24. TOFU BANH MI$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, soy sauce, green pepper, TOFU , fried eggs
N7. PHO GA$14.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth and Pho Noodles
N5. PHO DAC BIET$16.00
Rare steak, brisket, tendon, meatball in beef broth severd with Pho noodle
Georgetown Bagelry image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Georgetown Bagelry

5227 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (440 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Bagels$13.00
Dozen Bagels$25.00
Bagel$2.25
Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels - BETHESDA ROW, DOWNTOWN BETHESDA

4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Nova & CC$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
Sausage, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Main pic

 

Avenue Cafe - 4924 Del Ray Ave

4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gyro$9.95
Beef Gyro Slices, Tzatziki, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pita
Avenue Double Cheeseburger$13.75
Two 5 oz Patties, American Cheeses, Sautéed Mushrooms, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Beef Bacon, with Lettuce, Ketchup & Mayo on Brioche
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.75
Fried Chicken tenderloin, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on Brioche
Consumer pic

 

Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE

4931 CORDELL AVE, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tikka Makhni$18.95
Chicken tikka simmered in a creamy tomato sauce
Baingan Bharta (Vegan)$16.95
Char grilled eggplants with onions and tomatoes
Saag Paneer$17.95
Paneer with creamed spinach
Gringos and Mariachis image

 

Gringos and Mariachis - Bethesda

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Margarita$10.00
100% SILVER BLUE AGAVE TEQUILA, O3 ORANGE LIQUEUR, LIME, AGAVE
Guacamole with Chips.$14.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
Carne Asada Tacos.$12.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop image

PASTRY

Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop

7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1264 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Financier$2.89
Traditional brown butter cake made with almond or hazelnut flour
ICED LATTE$4.25
Milk over ice, topped with espresso shots
Fruit Danish$4.55
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
Tatte Bakery | Bethesda image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$0.00
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
Coffee$0.00
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
Breakfast Sandwich$9.85
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Praline Bakery & Bistro image

SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES

Praline Bakery & Bistro

4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda

Avg 4.6 (1154 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Macaron by the piece$2.50
Our Parisian macarons are all gluten-free. They are not nut free as they are made with almond flour.
Flavors are: almond, apricot, caramel, cassis, chocolate, cinnamon roll, coffee, hazelnut, lemon, lime, mango, orange, passion fruit, pistachio, raspberry or vanilla.
Walnut Dacquoise Slice$6.15
Praline's signature cake: a moist dacquoise made with ground nuts and filled with a walnut mousseline and toasted walnuts.
Cupcake$4.25
CARROT CAKE CUPCAKE: Traditional carrot cake topped with smooth cream cheese icing.
CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE: Chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache center, topped with chocolate buttercream and a chocolate Parisian macaron.
LEMON CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a lemon curd center, topped with lemon buttercream and a lemon Parisian macaron.
RASPBERRY CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a raspberry jam center, topped with raspberry buttercream and a raspberry Parisian macaron.
VANILLA CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a sultane cream center, topped with vanilla buttercream and a vanilla Parisian macaron.
Guardado's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tortilla Española$8.50
Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes
Papas Fritas$8.25
Deep Fried Spanish Style Potatoes with Spicy Alioli and Tomato Sauce
Gambas Al Ajillo$12.95
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free
Bethesda Trolley- Call Your Mother Deli image

 

Call Your Mother Bethesda

8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
The No-Meat Sun City$7.00
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
The Royal Palm$10.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
Banner pic

 

PLANTA - Bethesda

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BANG BANG BROCCOLI*$14.50
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)
CAULIFLOWER TOTS*$12.50
lemon aioli, truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
SPICY LUMACONI PASTA*$24.25
cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chile Con Queso$8.95
Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas chips.
Quesadilla$12.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Enchiladas$14.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
Mamma Lucia image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Mamma Lucia - Bethesda

4916 Elm Street, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (3883 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
18" New York Style Pizza$20.00
New York style
14" New York Style Pizza$17.00
New York Style
Garlic Knots$3.00
portion of 6
Terrain Cafe image

 

Terrain Cafe

7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (377 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Zucchini Parm Sandwich$14.00
burrata, basil, tomato confit, sourdough
Apple Cider Ginger Fizz$6.00
muddled blackberries, lemon juice, ginger beer
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$16.00
burrata, bacon, jersey tomato, bibb, garlic aioli, sourdough
Barrel and Crow image

 

Barrel and Crow

4867 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Parisienne Gnocchi$12.00
Wild Mushrooms, Leeks and Thyme.
Crab Beignets$13.00
Arugula, Old Bay Tartar.
Fried Amish Chicken & Waffles$23.00
Braised Collard Greens with Bacon, Maple Syrup.
