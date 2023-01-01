Bethesda restaurants you'll love
Must-try Bethesda restaurants
Olazzo - Bethesda
7921 Norfolk Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese
|$18.00
homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine pasta I chicken milanese
|Arancini
|$9.00
Saffron Risotto Balls | Stuffed With Mozzarella | Marinara
|Chicken Cardinale
|$19.00
chicken breast grilled or breaded and fried sun-dried tomatoes I tomato-cream sauce penne pasta
Poke Dojo - 7110 Bethesda Ln
7110 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Lava Bowl
|$15.49
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Garlic Shrimp, Jalapeño, Scallion, Masago, Cilantro, Crispy Garlic, and Spicy Mayo)
|Hi chew
|$2.25
|Aloha Maid
|$2.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN
Ensemble - Bethesda
4856 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Fed Pig Two Step Combo
|$18.50
Two meats and Two sides served w/ Texas toast and pickles.
Allergens: wheat, soy, egg (side bread)
|Hot Honey Dipped Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Crispy chicken breast with our signature hot honey dip, spicy pickles, crispy onions, lettuce, and ranch on a toasted bun
*contains dairy and gluten
|Honeymoon Chicken Bucket 8pc (Whole Chicken)
|$27.00
A whole bird - two breasts, two wings, two drums and two thighs of our staple all natural cage free crispy chicken served either honey dusted or dipped in our signature hot honey. Served with 4 of our honey butter rolls.
Edith's Pizza
6910 Arlington Road, Bethesda
|Popular items
|BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA
|$17.95
Comes with our Cheese Blend, Choice of Sauce, level of Baked and your choice of toppings
|Margherita
|$19.99
Sliced Fresh Mozzarella, over our Homemade Red Sauce, Garnished with a Balsamic Glaze drizzle and Fresh Basil.
|CAPRESE HOUSE SALAD
|$9.95
Fresh Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, and Basil over a bed of Mixed Greens, Drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, Garnished with Pickled Red Onions and a side of Balsamic Vinaigrette
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Springrolls
|$11.00
Chinese hot mustard.
|Orange-ish Chicken
|$19.00
Candied mandarins and peppers, crispy garlic, ChiKo salt blend, rice.
|Wok-Blistered Green Beans
|$10.00
Toasted sesame oil, crispy garlic, roasted garlic ssamjang.
Chef Tony's Fresh Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Popular items
|CT's Gourmet Burger
|$15.80
Three Cuts of Beef, Smoked Provolone, Roasted Pepper Salad, Caramelized Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bread, Hand Cut French Fries
|Crispy Baked Eggplant
|$9.95
Layers of Crispy Eggplant layered with Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, baked in the oven to bubbly golden brown
|Spicy Shrimp Pasta
|$21.95
Seared Jumbo Shrimp, Mildly Spicy Tomato Cream Sauce, Linguini Pasta
Dolcezza Gelato
7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.70
2 shots of espresso with 8 oz of steamed milk. The perfect breakfast coffee and likely the first coffee drink that got every coffee-lover hooked. Consider it the high school jalopy of the coffee world. Not a lot of scoot, but you’ll smile every time you experience one and shed a tear reminiscing of a simpler time.
|Iced Latte
|$4.70
Most literary scholars incorrectly believe Wilfred Owen’s poem “Strange Meeting” reflects his experiences in the trenches of World War 1 but he later clarified in his memoirs that the poem was inspired by his early years in the Manchester Regiment constantly waiting in queue for an iced latte during tea time.
|Cappuccino
|$4.20
6 ounces of balance between coffee taste and milk texture. Take it in gulps whilst staring vacantly at the sky — questioning whether you truly did lock the front door before you left.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Paul French Bakery & Cafe
4760 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Mini Gourmandise
|$1.49
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
|Apple Turnover
|$4.99
A delicious puff pastry containing a sweet apple filling and covered with sugar on top.
|Swiss Cheese Puffs
|$0.99
Mini choux pastry puffs baked with crunchy swiss cheese.
Berries & Bowls- Bethesda - 4961 Elm Street
4961 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Tropi-Kale
kale, pineapple, mango, green apple and ginger
|Tropical Paradise
|$8.99
bananas, pineapple, mango and coconut flakes
|Green Machine
|$8.99
fresh kale, bananas, pineapple, avocado, ginger and honey
SALADS
Bacchus of Lebanon
7945 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Falafel
|$10.50
|Baba Ghannouj
|$10.00
|Vine Leaves
|$9.50
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Nova & CC
|$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
VIRRAAJ - 4914 cordell ave
4914 cordell ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|SHAMI KABAB (2PCS)
|$12.00
|SAAG PANEER
|$18.00
|RICE
|$3.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$15.00
10 Wings Grilled then Fried. Tossed In Sauce of Your Choice With Ranch Or Bleu Cheese
|Pulled Chicken BBQ
|$10.99
Pulled Chicken Topped With Cole Slaw On A Brioche Bun
|Lrg Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
House Blend Of Herbs | Shredded Mozzarella | Topped With Your Choice Of Our House Made Sauces
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Alatri Bros - Bethesda
4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Jorges Inferno
|$15.00
basil pesto | pepperoni | fresno peppers | olives | garlic | mozzarella | tomato sauce
|Margherita
|$15.00
fresh mozzarella | basil | tomato sauce
|Cauliflower Fritti
|$12.00
battered cauliflower | fetta & bell pepper dipping sauce
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|B24. TOFU BANH MI
|$12.00
9-inch sub, butter, Vietnamese pickles, cucumber, soy sauce, green pepper, TOFU , fried eggs
|N7. PHO GA
|$14.00
White chicken meat served with chicken broth and Pho Noodles
|N5. PHO DAC BIET
|$16.00
Rare steak, brisket, tendon, meatball in beef broth severd with Pho noodle
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Georgetown Bagelry
5227 River Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Bagels
|$13.00
|Dozen Bagels
|$25.00
|Bagel
|$2.25
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels - BETHESDA ROW, DOWNTOWN BETHESDA
4819 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Crispy bacon rounds, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
|Nova & CC
|$9.50
Ivy City smoked salmon, with a choice of cream cheese/sliced cheese.
|Sausage, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork sausage patty, eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
Avenue Cafe - 4924 Del Ray Ave
4924 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$9.95
Beef Gyro Slices, Tzatziki, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pita
|Avenue Double Cheeseburger
|$13.75
Two 5 oz Patties, American Cheeses, Sautéed Mushrooms, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Beef Bacon, with Lettuce, Ketchup & Mayo on Brioche
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.75
Fried Chicken tenderloin, Tomato, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, & Mayo on Brioche
Passage to India - 4931 CORDELL AVE
4931 CORDELL AVE, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Chicken Tikka Makhni
|$18.95
Chicken tikka simmered in a creamy tomato sauce
|Baingan Bharta (Vegan)
|$16.95
Char grilled eggplants with onions and tomatoes
|Saag Paneer
|$17.95
Paneer with creamed spinach
Gringos and Mariachis - Bethesda
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Popular items
|House Margarita
|$10.00
100% SILVER BLUE AGAVE TEQUILA, O3 ORANGE LIQUEUR, LIME, AGAVE
|Guacamole with Chips.
|$14.00
CHIPS | PICO DE GALLO | ARBOL SALSA
Add Grilled Pineapple +$2 | Add Crispy Bacon +$2
|Carne Asada Tacos.
|$12.00
GRILLED STEAK | AVOCADO SALSA | ONIONS | CILANTRO
PASTRY
Tout de Sweet Pastry Shop
7831 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Financier
|$2.89
Traditional brown butter cake made with almond or hazelnut flour
|ICED LATTE
|$4.25
Milk over ice, topped with espresso shots
|Fruit Danish
|$4.55
Croissant dough filled with cream cheese, topped with fresh fruit
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery - Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Latte
|$0.00
A double shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with microfoam.
Contains: Dairy
|Coffee
|$0.00
Traditional batch brew made from Stumptown Hairbender Blend served hot.
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.85
Eggs your style, Vermont cheddar, and applewood smoked bacon on housemade sourdough.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
SUSHI • PASTRY • MACARONS • CREPES
Praline Bakery & Bistro
4611-O Sangamore Rd., Bethesda
|Popular items
|Macaron by the piece
|$2.50
Our Parisian macarons are all gluten-free. They are not nut free as they are made with almond flour.
Flavors are: almond, apricot, caramel, cassis, chocolate, cinnamon roll, coffee, hazelnut, lemon, lime, mango, orange, passion fruit, pistachio, raspberry or vanilla.
|Walnut Dacquoise Slice
|$6.15
Praline's signature cake: a moist dacquoise made with ground nuts and filled with a walnut mousseline and toasted walnuts.
|Cupcake
|$4.25
CARROT CAKE CUPCAKE: Traditional carrot cake topped with smooth cream cheese icing.
CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE: Chocolate cake with a chocolate ganache center, topped with chocolate buttercream and a chocolate Parisian macaron.
LEMON CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a lemon curd center, topped with lemon buttercream and a lemon Parisian macaron.
RASPBERRY CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a raspberry jam center, topped with raspberry buttercream and a raspberry Parisian macaron.
VANILLA CUPCAKE: Vanilla cake with a sultane cream center, topped with vanilla buttercream and a vanilla Parisian macaron.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Tortilla Española
|$8.50
Spanish Omelet with Caramelized Onions, Eggs and Potatoes
|Papas Fritas
|$8.25
Deep Fried Spanish Style Potatoes with Spicy Alioli and Tomato Sauce
|Gambas Al Ajillo
|$12.95
Sautéed Shrimp in Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Fresh Roasted Garlic & Brandy. Gluten-free
Call Your Mother Bethesda
8804 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Popular items
|The No-Meat Sun City
|$7.00
Bodega-Style Egg, American & Cheddar Cheeses, Spicy Honey, on an Everything bagel.
|The Royal Palm
|$10.00
Plain Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Capers on an Everything bagel. Unfortunately, we are unable to make modifications or substitutions at this time.
|Create Your Own Bagel Sandwich
|$2.50
Create your own toasted bagel sandwich, choose your bagel and schmear!
PLANTA - Bethesda
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Popular items
|BANG BANG BROCCOLI*
|$14.50
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)
|CAULIFLOWER TOTS*
|$12.50
lemon aioli, truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)
|SPICY LUMACONI PASTA*
|$24.25
cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Chile Con Queso
|$8.95
Cheese dip. Served with corn tortillas chips.
|Quesadilla
|$12.95
Two fresh flour tortillas stuffed with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese with your choice of protein. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
|Enchiladas
|$14.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES
Mamma Lucia - Bethesda
4916 Elm Street, Bethesda
|Popular items
|18" New York Style Pizza
|$20.00
New York style
|14" New York Style Pizza
|$17.00
New York Style
|Garlic Knots
|$3.00
portion of 6
Terrain Cafe
7228 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Popular items
|Zucchini Parm Sandwich
|$14.00
burrata, basil, tomato confit, sourdough
|Apple Cider Ginger Fizz
|$6.00
muddled blackberries, lemon juice, ginger beer
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$16.00
burrata, bacon, jersey tomato, bibb, garlic aioli, sourdough