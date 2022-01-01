Dumplings in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve dumplings
CHIKO - Bethesda
7280 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Cumin Lamb Dumplings
|$9.00
Sichuan chili broth.
|Beyond Meat Veggie Dumplings
|$9.00
Wok-fired squash, garlic rice.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Yi-Yi's Chicken Dumplings
|$7.00
Four per order, chicken dumplings served with a sweet soy dipping sauce with choice of steamed or wok-seared
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|A5 CRISPY SHRIMP DUMPLING (4)
|$7.00
Fried dumpling, shrimps, white onions, black pepper, served with sweet and sour sauce
PLANTA
4910 Elm Street, Bethesda
|STEAMED DUMPLINGS*
|$14.75
spinach, shiitake, truffle soy, hot chili oil (contains gluten)
SOUPS
Banana Leaves Asian Cafe
7816 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.95
Steamed or pan fried, chopped pork and mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce on the side. Six pieces.
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$7.95
Steamed or pan fried, chopped mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce on the side. Eight pieces.
|Chicken Dumplings
|$7.95
Steamed or pan fried, chopped chicken and mixed vegetables. Served with soy sauce on the side. Six pieces.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Momo
4862 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Momo's Fried Dumplings
|$8.99
Six vegetable dumplings glazed with Momo's signature soy garlic sauce.
Himalayan Heritage Restaurant
4925 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Dumplings
|$6.99
|Clear Dumpling Soup
|$8.99
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Hunan Kitchen
5253 River Rd, Bethesda
|Steamed Meat Dumplings
|$10.95
6 pieces.
|Pan Fried Meat Dumplings
|$10.95
6 pieces.