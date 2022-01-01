Egg rolls in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve egg rolls
PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Bethesda Bagels
10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese
|$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda
|Chicken Egg Rolls
|$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|A3 EGG-ROLL WITH GROUND PORK (3 Rolls)
|$7.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish-sauce
