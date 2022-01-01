Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve egg rolls

Bethesda Bagels image

PIZZA • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Bethesda Bagels

10241 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (808 reviews)
Takeout
PORK ROLL, Egg, Cheese$6.50
Pork roll (Taylor ham), eggs cooked to your liking, with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Bethesda Bagels
Item pic

DIM SUM • TAPAS

Hawkers Asian Street Food

7117 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda

Avg 4.3 (737 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Egg Rolls$4.50
Egg noodle wrap, cabbage, carrots.
More about Hawkers Asian Street Food
A3 EGG-ROLL WITH GROUND PORK (3 Rolls) image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • PHO • NOODLES

Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)

4917 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (200 reviews)
Takeout
A3 EGG-ROLL WITH GROUND PORK (3 Rolls)$7.00
Fried rolls, shallots, wood ear mushrooms, carrots, ground pork, served with sweet and sour garlic fish-sauce
More about Pho Viet USA (Bethesda)
banner pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Hunan Kitchen

5253 River Rd, Bethesda

Avg 3.9 (119 reviews)
Egg Roll$3.95
1 pieces.
More about Hunan Kitchen
banner pic

 

Mayflower

7925 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (856 reviews)
Egg Roll$2.25
One piece.
More about Mayflower

