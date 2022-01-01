Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve enchiladas

Black Bean Enchiladas image

 

Chaia

7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde & our green rice
Enchilada Family Pack$42.00
12 enchiladas; serves 4-6.
For 45 minutes from now or place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 50 minutes at home.
Braised Mushroom Enchiladas$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, roasted tomato salsa, cilantro & our herby green rice
Item pic

 

Gringos and Mariachis

4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Verde$16.00
CHICKEN | ONION | AVOCADO | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | COTIJA
Enchiladas Rojas$16.00
CHICKEN | AVOCADO | SOUR CREAM | MELTED CHIHUAHUA | REFRIED BEANS | CORN TORTILLAS | SALSA ROJA
Consumer pic

 

Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda

8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas$12.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Cheese &amp; Onion Enchiladas$15.99
Choose between two or three cheese enchiladas with homemade salsa carne. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
Chicken Enchiladas$16.56
Choose between two or three chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
Family Enchilada Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole 3 beef enchiladas with agave queso, 3 cheese enchiladas with salsa carne, 2 chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chile sauce Mexican rice and beans Churros
