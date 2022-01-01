Enchiladas in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Chaia
Chaia
7237 Woodmont Avenue, Bethesda
|Black Bean Enchiladas
|$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, salsa verde & our green rice
|Enchilada Family Pack
|$42.00
12 enchiladas; serves 4-6.
For 45 minutes from now or place in a preheated 350 degree oven for 50 minutes at home.
|Braised Mushroom Enchiladas
|$13.00
two enchiladas with pepper jack, roasted tomato salsa, cilantro & our herby green rice
More about Gringos and Mariachis
Gringos and Mariachis
4928 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda
|Enchiladas Verde
|$16.00
CHICKEN | ONION | AVOCADO | LETTUCE | SOUR CREAM | COTIJA
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$16.00
CHICKEN | AVOCADO | SOUR CREAM | MELTED CHIHUAHUA | REFRIED BEANS | CORN TORTILLAS | SALSA ROJA
More about Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
Guapo’s Restaurant - Bethesda
8130 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Enchiladas
|$12.95
Two corn tortillas rolled with your choice of protein and sauce and covered with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream.
More about Uncle Julio's
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Cheese & Onion Enchiladas
|$15.99
Choose between two or three cheese enchiladas with homemade salsa carne. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.56
Choose between two or three chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and frijoles a la charra.
|Family Enchilada Meal for 4 with Margaritas
Choice of 4 Swirls or Frozen Margaritas Chips and salsa, choice of queso or guacamole 3 beef enchiladas with agave queso, 3 cheese enchiladas with salsa carne, 2 chicken enchiladas with creamy hatch chile sauce Mexican rice and beans Churros