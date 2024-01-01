Fattoush salad in Bethesda
Caddies On Cordell
4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda
|Fattoush Salad
|$8.00
Choice of Greens, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Pita Crisps
Tatte Bakery - Bethesda
7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda
|Fattoush Salad
|$11.00
Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. (1050 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)