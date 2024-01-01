Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fattoush salad in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fattoush salad

PIZZA • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Caddies On Cordell

4922 Cordell Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (1604 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$8.00
Choice of Greens, Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Pita Crisps
More about Caddies On Cordell
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery - Bethesda

7276 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.7 (986 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fattoush Salad$11.00
Mixed baby lettuces, tomato, cucumber, red pepper, onion, kalamata olives, sunflower seeds, and feta in a lemon-olive oil dressing with za'atar croutons. (1050 cal, Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame)
More about Tatte Bakery - Bethesda

