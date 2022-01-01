Filet mignon in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve filet mignon
Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant
5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda
|Filet Mignon Satay
|$10.80
Chunks of Filet Mignon marinated and skewered, Grilled to your selection, Herb Aioli, Sweet Plantains and Cucumber Salad
|Twin Filet Mignon Satay
|$24.90
Two Skewers (4-5 oz each) of Filet Mignon Chunks, Grilled to your liking, Herb Aioli, Cucumber Salad, Sweet Plantains
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL
Guardado's Restaurant
4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda
|Filet Mignon (4oz)
|$15.95
Grilled Fillet Mignon with Red-Wine & Mushroom Sauce
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Filet Mignon Fajitas For One
|$27.60
Tender cuts of grain-fed Midwest filet mignon on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions with our scratch made agave queso sauce on the side. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and our homemade flour tortillas.
|Filet Mignon Fajitas for Two
|$54.05
Tender cuts of grain-fed Midwest filet mignon on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions with our scratch made agave queso sauce on the side. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and our homemade flour tortillas.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mon Ami Gabi
7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Filet Mignon Bordeaux
|$40.95
(Bordeaux butter, red wine reduction) Grain fed Midwest beef hand. Served with our signature hand-cut frites.
|Filet Mignon Au Poivre
|$41.95
(Creme fraiche) Grain fed Midwest beef hand. Served with our signature hand-cut frites.ache