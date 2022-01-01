Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve filet mignon

Chef Tony's Seafood Restaurant

5225 Pooks Hill Road, Bethesda

Filet Mignon Satay$10.80
Chunks of Filet Mignon marinated and skewered, Grilled to your selection, Herb Aioli, Sweet Plantains and Cucumber Salad
Twin Filet Mignon Satay$24.90
Two Skewers (4-5 oz each) of Filet Mignon Chunks, Grilled to your liking, Herb Aioli, Cucumber Salad, Sweet Plantains
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL

Guardado's Restaurant

4918 Del Ray Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (1985 reviews)
Takeout
Filet Mignon (4oz)$15.95
Grilled Fillet Mignon with Red-Wine & Mushroom Sauce
TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Filet Mignon Fajitas For One$27.60
Tender cuts of grain-fed Midwest filet mignon on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions with our scratch made agave queso sauce on the side. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and our homemade flour tortillas.
Filet Mignon Fajitas for Two$54.05
Tender cuts of grain-fed Midwest filet mignon on a bed of sauteed peppers and onions with our scratch made agave queso sauce on the side. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, cheese, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and our homemade flour tortillas.
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mon Ami Gabi

7239 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.1 (4404 reviews)
Filet Mignon Bordeaux$40.95
(Bordeaux butter, red wine reduction) Grain fed Midwest beef hand. Served with our signature hand-cut frites.
Filet Mignon Au Poivre$41.95
(Creme fraiche) Grain fed Midwest beef hand. Served with our signature hand-cut frites.ache
