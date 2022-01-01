Fish tacos in Bethesda
Bethesda restaurants that serve fish tacos
Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Fish Taco
|$14.00
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.
|Kid's Fish Taco
|$8.50
Choice of a single fish taco and a side of rice & beans or salad.
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$14.00
Blackened fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
Fish Taco
10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda
|Kid's Fish Taco
|$8.50
Choice of a single fish taco and a side of rice & beans or salad.
|Blackened Fish Taco
|$14.00
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
|Signature Fish Taco
|$14.00
Baja style crispy fish, signature sauce, topped with Shredded Cabbage Mix. Flour Tortillas
TACOS
Uncle Julio's
4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda
|Grilled Fish Tacos
Choose between two or three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and homemade avocado crema. Served with rice and black beans.
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda
|CAJUN FISH TACOS
|$17.69
Three crispy corn tortillas wrapped in soft flour tortillas, blackened cod, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cajun rémoulade, served with waffle fries.