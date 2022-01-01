Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Bethesda

Bethesda restaurants
Bethesda restaurants that serve fish tacos

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row image

 

Fish Taco - Bethesda Row

7251 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Fish Taco$14.00
Grilled fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with mango pico. Flour tortillas.
Kid's Fish Taco$8.50
Choice of a single fish taco and a side of rice & beans or salad.
Blackened Fish Taco$14.00
Blackened fish, chile lime sauce, shredded cabbage mix, topped with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
More about Fish Taco - Bethesda Row
Fish Taco image

 

Fish Taco

10305 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda

Avg 4.4 (432 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Fish Taco$8.50
Choice of a single fish taco and a side of rice & beans or salad.
Blackened Fish Taco$14.00
Blackened fish served with chile lime sauce topped with our shredded cabbage mix and finished with pineapple relish. Flour tortillas.
Signature Fish Taco$14.00
Baja style crispy fish, signature sauce, topped with Shredded Cabbage Mix. Flour Tortillas
More about Fish Taco
consumer pic

TACOS

Uncle Julio's

4870 Bethesda Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.5 (5016 reviews)
Grilled Fish Tacos
Choose between two or three corn tortillas stuffed with grilled tilapia, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and homemade avocado crema. Served with rice and black beans.
More about Uncle Julio's
banner pic

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

7900 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda

Avg 4.2 (2602 reviews)
CAJUN FISH TACOS$17.69
Three crispy corn tortillas wrapped in soft flour tortillas, blackened cod, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, cajun rémoulade, served with waffle fries.
More about Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

